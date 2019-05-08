Kilkenny Greenfield Farm project is drawing to a close

Glanbia has now issued a statement on the future of the Greenfield Farm project in Kilkenny.

It’s been rumoured in recent weeks that the partnership between the Phelan family, Glanbia Ireland and the Agricultural Trust was coming to an end.

A statement today says The Board of Glanbia Ireland believes that the Greenfield Farm project has successfully generated the data required to meet the original objectives.

It says it fully respects the decision of the Phelan family to return to day-to-day farming on that land.”