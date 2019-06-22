Kilkenny Greenway gets green light with €8m funding announcement

The Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport have confirmed funding of €8 million towards the development of the proposed Kilkenny Greenway.

Speaking about the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Peter “Chap” Cleere welcomed the multi-million Euro investment.

“We know how Greenways have transformed other regions in terms of the economic benefits they stimulate. I have no doubt this multi million euro investment in the Kilkenny Greenway will do likewise”, says Cleere.

“This is fantastic news and is a major game changer for the people of South Kilkenny in terms of the business and job opportunities that is now present.”

The route was subject to an assessor visit in April of this year.

At the time, then chair Eamon Aylward had said Kilkenny County Council were in a good position to secure the funding, despite the heavy competition for the monies across the country, adding that the South East in general.

Minister Shane Ross T.D. confirmed a total of €40m was being allocated to 10 projects around the country.

“I’m also delighted to announce funding of €40m for these 10 excellent greenway projects”, said Ross yesterday at the start of Bike Week 2019.

“There was a very high level of interest in this funding call with 22 applications received. We have chosen, following a detailed assessment process, 10 projects that will expand our network of Greenways around the country, building on what has already been achieved and laying the groundwork for continued expansion over the next decade.”

“We have seen the benefits that the Waterford and Great Western Greenways have brought to towns like Dungarvan, Kilmacthomas and Newport.”

“We want to see that type of benefit accruing to towns like Listowel, New Ross, Blessington and all the other towns and villages on the Greenways that we are providing funding to today.”

Connecting Waterford & New Ross

The 24 Kilometers Kilkenny Greenway, which will run on the disused railway line from Mount Elliott in New Ross to the North Quays in Waterford City, has the potential to transform the local economy of South Kilkenny in the same way that Greenways in other parts of the country have restored the economic fortunes of rural areas, most notably the Waterford Greenway.

The Kilkenny Greenway is one of 10 projects for which funding has been announced under the Government’s National Greenway Fund.

The project which received planning from Kilkenny County Council last year is currently at detailed design stage and is expected to go to construction in early 2020.

The total estimated cost to deliver the Greenway is €13.5million.