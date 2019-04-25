South Kilkenny Greenway assessors due to check out the route today

Assessors will today walk the proposed route of the South Kilkenny Greenway.

A group representing Failte Ireland, Transport Infastructure Ireland, Sport Ireland & the Government will today be looking at to see how economically viable its provision would be.

The county council’s applied for funding for the 13.5 million euro stretch which is due to run between Waterford City & New Ross.

Local authority chairman Eamon Aylward says they’re in a good position to get it, despite the heavy competition for the monies across the country:

He adds that the South East in general could benefit if Kilkenny’s Greenway goes ahead & the plan is to provide a vital link to existing & future walkways.