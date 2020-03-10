KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny group exploring feasability of new crisis cafe
Lifelink, who promote positive mental health in Kilkenny, are examining the possibilities
A study is being launched today that explores the feasibility of a new crisis café in Kilkenny.
Lifelink Kilkenny- a local group promoting positive mental health – have conducted the research.
It examines a number of different aspects of developing a self-referral, non-clinical, out of hours service & support for people presenting with a mental health crisis in Kilkenny and its surrounding area.
The service would be run by volunteers.
The study will launch at Rothe House in Kilkenny at 3.30pm today (Tuesday).