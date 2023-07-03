Kilkenny has a higher average population age than Carlow according to new census figures

Kilkenny has a slightly higher average age than Carlow, according to the latest census figures.

The 2022 figures show that the average population age in Kilkenny is up since 2016 to 39.7 years compared to Carlow’s 38.8 years.

Nationally, the average age of the population was 38.8, up from 37.4 in April 2016.

Of those places with a population of at least 500 people, Ballinabrannagh was the youngest, with an average of 34.3 years while Borris was the oldest, with an average age of 44.9 years.

In Kilkenny, Paulstown was the youngest with an average age of 33 years while the oldest was Freshford, with an average age of 45.3 years.

