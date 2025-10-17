A Kilkenny-headquartered software technology group picked up two key titles at last night’s HR Leadership & Management Awards.

The annual event celebrates excellence & innovation in Human Resources, recognising the vital role the profession plays in driving business success & shaping Ireland’s economic future.

CluneTech was awarded the Best Workplace prize while its not-for-profit initiative, WeCan which creates meaningful employment opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities, saw it also heralded for Best Use of CSR in HR.

Terry Clune, CluneTech CEO and Founder, said; “We are absolutely delighted to have won both the Best Workplace Award and to see WeCan recognised for Best Use of CSR in HR at this year’s HR Leadership & Management Awards. On behalf of myself and the leadership team, I’d like to express our gratitude to our incredible people who make CluneTech such a great place to work.

The Best Workplace Award is a huge honour and a reflection of the positive, collaborative culture our teams have built together. I’m also especially proud of WeCan, which started as a small idea and has grown into something that’s making a real impact in our community. This recognition is testament to the compassion, innovation and teamwork that define our #OneTeam.”

Michelle Gaffney, Head of Group HR, said; “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised at the HR Leadership & Management Awards. Being named Best Workplace and seeing WeCan honoured for Best Use of CSR in HR is a wonderful reflection of our people-first approach. These achievements highlight the ongoing commitment of our HR and leadership teams to foster an inclusive, flexible, and purpose-driven culture where everyone can thrive. It’s inspiring to see our collective efforts in engagement, wellbeing, and community impact recognised on a national stage.”

Kaylyn Burke, People and Culture Partner at CluneTech, said; “This recognition means so much because it reflects the heart of who we are – a team built on respect, driven by innovation, fuelled by passion, and united as one. Every person in our organisation plays a part in making this a truly special place to work.”

