Kilkenny headquartered Tirlán announces retirement of CEO Jim Bergin

Tirlán has announced its Chief Executive Officer is to retire.

Jim Bergin’s involvement with the Kilkenny born company has spanned four decades with that tenure coming to an official end on the 31st of July this year.

The current Chief Ingredients and Agribusiness Officer and company director Seán Molloy, who’s been with the business for the past 18 years, has been declared CEO Designate and will take up position on the 1st of August.

Tirlán Chairperson John Murphy says; “On behalf of the Board, our farm families and the 2,300 employees of Tirlán, I wish to express our deep gratitude to Jim for his huge contribution to our organisation over the course of his 40-year career. He can be particularly proud of his success in establishing Tirlán as an independent, 100% farmer-owned Co-op, culminating in the €307 million buyout of the Glanbia Ireland business.

“Highly respected for his authentic leadership style, and for his advocacy on behalf of Irish farmers, Jim always remained true to his farming roots and relished his engagement with our 5,000 farm families. In recent years he has successfully overseen the investment of €600 million by our organisation to expand milk processing capacity, which facilitated significant growth in milk output at farm level following the abolition of EU milk quotas in 2015. This now results in annual milk and grain payments from Tirlán of €2 billion, which, based on an analysis by EY, supports 19,000 jobs in the rural economy.”

He added that the Board had a number of excellent candidates to choose from and was delighted that an internal candidate of the outstanding calibre of Seán Molloy emerged from the process, noting; “Seán has a tremendous track record of delivery within the organisation. He played a central role in the transformation of the business, culminating in the formation of Tirlán. Seán has led award-winning innovation projects and built strategic relationships with leading international customers. An excellent communicator, he is highly respected by his colleagues and is renowned for his deep knowledge of the agricultural sector. From a farming background in Co. Offaly, he is passionate for the well-being of Tirlán farm families.

“It is an appropriate time for leadership transition at the Co-op with the business in a very strong financial position, led by an excellent team.”

Jim Bergin, CEO of Tirlán said: “It has been a unique privilege to play a leadership role in what has been ‘my local co-op’ for 40 years. The close engagement of our farmer shareholders and customers with our workforce brings a unique level of accountability and dialogue which I enjoyed greatly. Having commenced my career in a co-op, transitioned to a plc for 34 years and progressed to a co-op again in 2021, has been a wonderful corporate adventure while the organisation created €2 billion of additional value for our farm families. The greatest constant has been the wonderful people I’ve met and the lifelong friends I have made.

“I would like to wish my colleague Seán every success as he takes the helm later in 2024 and I look forward to working with him on the transition over the coming months. I know how passionate and committed he is to Tirlán and our farm families, and I have no doubt he will drive the Co-op forward with the support of a great team.”

Seán Molloy said that he was honoured and delighted to be appointed as CEO Designate. “I look forward to leading our superb team and I am grateful to the Board for placing its trust in me. I extend particular appreciation to Jim Bergin for his mentorship and support over the past 18 years. As we navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead in partnership with my 2,300 colleagues, I will focus on what is important to our farm families and customers as we lead an ambitious business into the future.”