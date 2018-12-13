Kilkenny homeless shelter expanding its services to women and children

The manager of Kilkenny’s Good Shepherd centre says he found it disturbing that there wasn’t a proper homeless service for women in the county.

His centre has announced they’ll be expanding their services – which were traditionally just for men – to include women and children now.

The Good Shepherd is also on course to have 50 new accommodation units for individuals and families finished by January.

Speaking to KCLR Live, Noel Sherry says catering for homeless women is a new departure for them. He says it took a lot of negotiating but a newly refurbished wing of the centre will accommodate those who need assistance.