Other measures to support hospitality are needed if the Government pushes out the reintroduction of a reduced VAT rate.

So says a local hotelier following reports that it could be next Summer before the lower 9% rate makes its comeback.

It’s prompted warnings from the sector of a risk to jobs and businesses.

Colin Ahern, General Manager at Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel says something else needs to happen if this is delayed:

“I’m very sorry to hear that it’s likely to be postponed. But then they need to come up with other ways to support hospitality business. Because if they don’t, if they just leave it on the long finger, rural Ireland and the hospitality businesses in rural Ireland will slowly but surely disappear. And we won’t have what makes us unique and what makes us a special place to come and visit”