Kilkenny hotelier says business as usual in spite of coronavirus fears

There are now 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, as the virus continues to spread across Europe.

The Department of Education has issued advice to schools and the HSE is handing out information at ports and airports.

A local hotel manager says people in the industry are trying to stay positive even as the virus spreads to more countries.

Colin Ahern of the Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny says naturally they are worried to a certain extent but they remain hopeful that it won’t have too much of an impact on business.

Meanwhile cleaning products and services are in high demand amid growing concerns about the Coronavirus.

Local contract cleaner John O’Gorman says he has been extremely busy with calls from schools and other facilities right around the region looking for services.