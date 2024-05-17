Kilkenny hoteliers are among those promoting Ireland in Germany.

Representatives of Lyrath Estate and Mount Juliet are attending IMEX Frankfurt, bringing with them a ‘Meet in Ireland’ message with Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.

The contingent is showcasing this country as a world-class business events destination to thousands of buyers who organise international meetings and incentive travel.

It’s understood about 1,900 commercial meetings will take place during the event.

According to the latest CSO figures for overseas tourism, Ireland welcomed almost one million Business Tourists, for the 12 months from April 2023 to March 2024.

Speaking at IMEX Frankfurt, Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “IMEX Frankfurt is a key event in the industry calendar and an extremely important platform for us to promote the island of Ireland as a premier destination for Business Events. Business travel is high value and often midweek and off season by its nature, thereby aligning with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to grow overseas tourism revenue outside of the peak summer season.

“We are delighted to have 35 tourism companies from across the island of Ireland with us at this year’s IMEX Frankfurt. They’re engaging in almost 1,900 commercial meetings and showcasing the best of Ireland to influential meeting and incentive travel planners from around the world.”

Fáilte Ireland is also at IMEX, promoting Ireland to the lucrative association conference sector.

Paul Mockler, Fáilte Ireland’s Head of Commercial Development, said: “Events like IMEX are a key opportunity to secure valuable overseas meetings, conferences and events booked in for the years ahead. We have top-class Irish industry joining us on the Meet in Ireland stand and they are showcasing the very best of Ireland to influential Business Events buyers. The revenue generated by these international conferences and events is not only a significant contributor to the Irish Business Events industry but has an enormous impact on the wider tourism ecosystem including Ireland’s experiences, attractions and food and beverage businesses.”