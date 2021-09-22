Kilkenny ICU doctor calls on the unvaccinated to get the Covid-19 jab as soon as possible

A Kilkenny ICU doctor is calling on people that are not yet vaccinated, to do so as soon as possible.

Dr. Alan Gaffney is the Vice President of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland.

He says that the majority of patients ending up in Intensive Care Units due to Covid complications are unvaccinated.

Dr Gaffney says it’s terrible to see people suffering when they might have been able to avoid it.

Listen back to his conversation in full with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is here:

