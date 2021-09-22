Carlow and Laois among top five counties for 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 while Kilkenny’s one of the lower ten

Carlow’s in the country’s top five counties for the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19.

It’s currently fourth after 324 cases in the fortnight to midnight Sunday, giving it a rate of 569 per 100,000 people.

That’s above the national average of 391, but behind Monaghan (868), Donegal (805) and Louth (677), while Laois is listed fifth with a figure of 512.

Kilkenny meanwhile is eighth lowest on a rate of 324 following the return of 321 positive tests during the same time frame.

It comes as a further 1,423 new infections were reported across the country last evening.

The number of covid patients in hospital has dropped by 11 in 24 hours to 286, while the number in ICU has remained unchanged over the period at 63.

Eight people were being treated last night at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny, two of them now in intensive care there.