Kilkenny IFA Chairman says positive attitude needed for beef talks

A lot of scepticism surrounds today’s meeting of the beef market taskforce.

The farming organisations, meat processors, and government officials will come together for a second time to try and find resolutions to the ongoing unrest in the beef sector.

Kilkenny’s IFA Chairman says the talks have to be entered into with a positive attitude.

Speaking to KCLR News, James Murphy says there are new aspects such as the price indexing model that have to be teased out but he says they think that will be a positive thing.