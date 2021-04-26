Kilkenny in mourning as “Mr Graiguenamanagh” passes away

Kilkenny’s today mourning the loss of a man known as ‘Mr Graiguenamanagh’.

Billy Hoare, a popular member of the town’s community, passed away yesterday.

Billy was a well-known hurler as well as a beloved postman and peace commissioner.

He helped to found the local credit union and was a much-loved family man, as well as a highly regarded GAA administrator.

Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says he’ll be missed by many in the town.

“It’s a very sad day to see that Mr Graiguenamanagh, Billy Hoare, has passed away” he told KCLR News. “Billy was everything that’s great about a community. He immersed himself in absolutely everything. He was a brilliant man, a brilliant historian and a friend to all. Graiguenamanagh is a sadder place today after his passing.”

Billy’s funeral will take place privately tomorrow and can be viewed live here.