Kilkenny Job Club announce closure as Fr McGrath Centre won’t reapply for contract

Kilkenny’s Jobs Club has announced it will be closing down.

The service, which provided support and workshops for those trying to access the jobs market, had been run by the Father McGrath Centre, with government funding.

However, they say they will not be tendering for the service again because the cost of their redundancy liability is now at 14,000 euro and they say they can’t afford to run the risk of having to pay that.

There were three paid staff members working in the Jobs Club.

The service will stop operating on the 13th of December.