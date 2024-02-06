Kilkenny keeps its two Michelin stars while Carlow holds onto its Bib Gourmand

The latest Michelin rankings have been released and it’s a case of ‘as you were’ for Carlow and Kilkenny.

The Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate and Campagne in Kilkenny city both held onto their one star status as they’ve done for just over a decade.

While The Bishop’s Buttery at the Cashel Palace Hotel in Co Tipperary is among the latest additions.

Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal, Co Carlow retains its Bib Gourmand.

Full Michelin Guide list is here.