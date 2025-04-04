The CEO of LEADER in Kilkenny has called for support for a petition, urging EU policymakers to prioritise rural development organisations such as LEADER.

Declan Rice made the comments as impending cuts to the LEADER budget put services in jeopardy for the medium term.

Projects that LEADER has worked on in Kilkenny include Nore Vision and the Outdoor Activity Hub in Graiguenemanagh.

Speaking to KCLR News, Rice said that impending cuts would be hugely damaging to the organisation.

“Really, we are beyond cutting into fat”, he said, “we’re not even talking cutting into muscle, if this goes through, we’re talking about cutting into bone, and the fear is that LEADER, while it has become an immensely successful and influential policy, and its methods influence other development policies, the home of it is getting to be a cold place for rural communities.”

The petition is open to all individuals, organisations, and to sign the petition and learn more about the campaign, people are advised to go to https://elard.eu/a-stronger-future-for-rural-europe_landing/