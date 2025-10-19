Kilkenny Library Service will have a brand-new mobile library vehicle.

They have signed a contract with Cahill Truck bodies, a 3rd generation family business based in Graiguenamanagh.

The current mobile serves a variety of stops from community groups, schools, creches, Early Learning Centres and nursing homes.

Their new state of the art vehicle will include a range of environmentally conscious features such as energy-efficient LED lighting and solar panels, and will run on hydrotreated vegetable oil. The mobile library vehicle was part-funded under the Department of Rural and Community Development Libraries Capital programme and is expected to be completed and on the road in 2027.

Librarian Johanna Brennan told KCLR news their current service covers 70 stops and is a vital part of the community- however she said their new offering will bring them in line with the environment and allow for a greater reach. If you’d like to learn more about the service contact [email protected].