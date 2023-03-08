Kilkenny Lions Club commended for “wonderful work” as they hand out money to 14 groupings across the city and county

Kilkenny Lions Club have helped another 14 local groupings from across the city and county.

Representatives of 11 of these attended a special cheque presentation night held last Friday at Bollard’s Bar on Kieran Street.

These were from Newpark Close Family Resource Centre, The Mill Family Resource Centre, Troy’s Court / St Canice’s Parish Homes, Alone, Family Carers Ireland, South East Radiotherapy Trust (SERT), Cois Nore Kilkenny cancer support centre, Order of Malta, Mount Carmel, St Patrick’s Centre and Ossory Youth. Also benefitting are Droichead Family Resource Centre, Mullinavat Active Retirement and the Fr McGrath Centre.

Local Lion President Carmel Slater paid tribute to the late Brian O’Callaghan who’d served with the branch for many years and had also held the top position, calling him the “backbone of Kilkenny Lions Club”.

While Kilkenny County Council Chairman, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, commended the “wonderful work” and noted how the “communities really appreciate it”.

Tens of thousands of euro was handed out on the night, the left-overs from the Christmas Hamper Appeal with KCLR96fm and the Kilkenny People as well as other donations from individuals, clubs and businesses including Mayor David Fitzgerald, soldiers at James Stephens army barracks, Kilkenny Tennis Club and others.

Tune into The Way It Is with Sue Nunn (4-6pm) for snippets from the night all this week and hear from some of those present here: