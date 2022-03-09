Kilkenny man accused of murdering a local woman told gardaí “It wouldn’t do her family any good to know” what had happened

A man accused of murdering Kilkenny woman in her own home told gardaí that he could not tell them what had happened, adding that “It wouldn’t do her family any good to know”.

Trevor Rowe also told officers that he had made anonymous phone calls to gardai because he just wanted “the woman found” and was ashamed of what he had done.

When gardai put it to him that what happened to 71-year-old Ann Butler was not “a nice thing”, the accused replied “It’s not; it’s disgusting, it’s horrible, it’s inhumane”.

29-year-old Mr Rowe, with an address at Abbey Street, Kilkenny has pleaded not guilty to murdering 71-year-old Ms Butler at her home at Maudlin Street, Kilkenny on March 20, 2020.

When asked if he had met Ms Butler before, the accused said “it was just random”.

He was also asked why he went to that specific house on Maudlin Street; “Just random I suppose, it could have been anyone else’s”.

The trial continues today before Ms Justice Karen O’Connor and a jury of seven men and five women.