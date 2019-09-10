Kilkenny man takes part in world’s toughest race today

A Kilkenny man will today begin his quest to captain Team Ireland in the world’s toughest race.

Robbie Heffernan is in Fiji to compete in the Bear Grylls’ Eco Challenge with 64 other groupings of adventure racers from across the world.

All have twelve days to make it through hundreds of miles of rough jungle terrain to get to the finish line.

A film crew will follow them & show the results on Amazon Prime next year.