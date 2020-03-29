KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny man charged in connection with burglary
A man’s been charged in connection with a burglary in Co. Kilkenny.
It took place at a house on St. Francis Terrace on Friday.
The man in his mid 30s was disturbed and fled the scene – but was arrested by Gardai a short distance away.
He appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court last night and was remanded in custody – he’s due back in court on Wednesday.