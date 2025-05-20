There were three local winners at the Irish Restaurant Awards All-Ireland Finals, which took place last night.

John Kelly, of the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Estate, was named the best chef in Leinster, and the best chef in the country, and speaking on the KCLR Daily, he said that he was delighted, but that the award was a team effort.

“Yeah, it’s great news now to be fair, it’s great this morning, we’ve got a great team of lads and ladies there, for the last couple of years you know, you’re only as good as the guys around you, and they tell me as much as I tell them, so it’s a team, both front and back of house, it’s like playing on a sports team, you’re not going to win it on your own.”

Whilst in the Best contemporary Irish Cuisine in leinster category, Aran bakery in Kilkenny took home top prize.

Also honoured at the event was Tabu Tapas in Thomastown, which was given the award for Best World Cuisine in Leinster.

Speaking to KCLR News, owner of Tabu Tapas Rodrigo Gonzalez said that he was very happy with the recognition.

“We’re very happy that people can recognise what we do, and understand what we do, and enjoy with us, you know, the hospitality service is the best service, and we love what we do.”