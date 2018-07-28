Kilkenny man gearing up for 1500km charity drive around Ireland in 63-year-old tractor

A Kilkenny man is gearing up to set off on a major journey through all 32 counties of Ireland on a tractor this afternoon.

Paul Palmer from Ballyouskill on the border with Laois will be travelling at no more than 25 miles an hour on his 63-year-old Ferguson 20 tractor.

He’ll be drawing a hut he made himself in a trailer behind him to sleep in along the way.

And speaking to KCLR News, Paul says it’s all to raise awareness for the Irish Kidney Association and the importance of being an organ donor.

He’ll be setting off from Kilkenny at around 1 o’clock this afternoon.