Kilkenny man on a mission to get us fit while raising funds for charity

A Kilkenny man is helping locals to achieve their New Year’s fitness goals for a brilliant cause.

Neil Gunning, of Nu Gamma Fitness in Kilkenny, has teamed up with Kilkenny Relay For Life for their ‘January Fitness Challenge’.

The programme, which tests fundraisers with a new workout every day, is hoped to raise 20-thousand euro for the Irish Cancer Society by the end of the month.

Neil explains what inspired the idea after the traditional Relay for Life event was cancelled; We decided to partner up to boost fundraising following a difficult year. We wanted to avoid the stop gaps and still ensure the charity received the funds it so desperately needs and deserves.”