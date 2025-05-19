“The block is crumbling from underneath my hand — it’s not right.”

That’s the emotional plea of a Kilkenny homeowner who says he’s watching his house slowly fall apart, brick by brick because of Pyrite — a harmful mineral in building blocks.

Owen Kenny who lives in Tullogher with his wife and 3 year old daughter noticed that the outerleaf of his house started falling apart a couple of years ago.

He told KCLR News that he is worried about where things will end.

“When you wake up in the night at 2 or 3 in the morning, it affects your work, it affects everything you do, your stress, your mental belief in yourself goes down, because you’re wondering what you’ve got to do to get it right, and then you’re worried about your daughter, what’s going to happen here?”

He continued by stating that “At the end of the day, to any family, your home is your castle, and when you’re in a position where you’re talking thousands and thousands, when you’re in a position where you’re almost saying to yourself ‘OK, we’ve not too much more to go on our mortgage, this is great’, and we’re working hard, and then this hits you, all because of some Irish standards that were carelessly done back in the day.”