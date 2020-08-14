Kilkenny man shortlisted for a new play award

Kilkenny City man John Morton has been shortlisted for the 2020 Popcorn Award for new plays that had been due to premiere at the, now cancelled, Edinburgh Fringe.This latest recognition is for his work 'Denouement' which was commissioned by Lyric Theatre & is a co-production with the Traverse Theatre.As well as its planned debut at the cancelled Edinburgh Fringe, it was also due to run for a week at the Lyric.It was originally performed as a short one act play in The Watergate Theatre ten years ago this month by Devious Theatre, the company he co-founded.It's one of eight to make the competition list - three will share the prize pot of \u20ac5,000 in amounts of \u20ac2,500, \u20ac1,500 & \u20ac1,000. \r\n\r\nMore details here\r\n\r\n\r\n