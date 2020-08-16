Kilkenny man undertakes epic cycle to raise funds for charity

A Kilkenny man is continuing an epic cycle along the west coast of Ireland today.

Stephen Murphy has already completed a week of his solo cycling challenge to raise money for local mental health charity Teac Tom but he could be on the road for another two-to-three weeks.

He’s planning to cycle all the way round the Irish coast – over three thousand kilometres – after starting out in Kinsale in Co Cork.

Stephen’s been telling KCLR the cycle is a lot like life and he wouldn’t be able to do without getting a little help from friend along the way – as when he tackled a huge challenge in Kerry this week. He also explained, he doesn’t necessarily have a plan – ”it’s just about being resourceful, that you don’t have to have all the answers. He added ” it’s about making the first step, then it’s small steps as you go and they all interlink creating your journey. Like life it’s one day at a time.”