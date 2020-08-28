Kilkenny man’s departure from EU Trade Commissioner role leaves Ireland in a “weak position”

The three government party leaders are due to meet in the coming days to discuss who should replace Phil Hogan & one former IFA President says he hopes they’ve done their research.

The EU Trade Commissioner for Trade quit the position on Wednesday night – Commission president Ursula von der Leyen was due to write to the Taoiseach last night to begin the search for his successor.

Inistioge man John Bryan sits on the European Economic and Social Committee & speaking on KCLR's Farm Show last night said the role vacated by Mr Hogan needs to be filled by a strong candidate commenting "We now have no minister for agriculture, whoever we send out there will be starting with no acquaintances around the table which is a very weak position to be in; he won't have a commissioner with a lot of experience watching over his shoulder so we're certainly heading into CAP, Brexit and trade negotiations with a very weak hand of cards".

Meanwhile, Phil Hogan is due to be paid €440,000 from the European Commission over the next two years.

The Irish Examiner reports that all EU officials are entitled to a “transitional allowance” for the first 24 months our of office.

It’s believed the former Trade Commissioner could still draw down the fund if he gets a new job and earns less than €120,000 a year.