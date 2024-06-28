At a meeting of the Municipal District today Cllr Andrew McGuinness was elected as Mayor of Kilkenny the third time

Having previously held office in 2014 and 2021 he was propposed by Cllr Joe Malone who said “He had the privilege of putting Cllr Andrew McGuinness forward as Mayor”

Four generations of the McGuinness family have now held the office of Mayor – Andrew’s great grand-uncle Jack Magennis became Mayor of Kilkenny for the first time 110 years ago. His father, Carlow/Kilkenny TD John McGuinness, served a term as Mayor in 1996.

Also at the meeting Cllr Joe Malone was elected as Deputy Mayor on the proposal of Cllr David Fitzgerald and was seconded by Cllr John Coonan.