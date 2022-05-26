Kilkenny Men’s Shed seeks more unwanted bikes to refurbish for locally based Ukrainians

A fresh call for unwanted or unused bikes is being made by Kilkenny Men’s Shed.

The team there has been working on a project to provide bicycles as a means of transport for Ukrainian families who are staying locally.

They’ve already refurbished 22 but are looking for more.

You can drop them off to their base on the grounds of the Good Shepherd Centre on Tuesday afternoons.

Pat Glennon says they’ll be happy to take them off your hands, telling KCLR News “In loads of sheds around the country there’s bikes sitting there and they’re just gathering dust and they’re in good nick so we’ll check them over, we’ll make sure the brakes are working, things like that, give them a good service before they’re given to someone”.

And, if you can’t drop off yours, Pat says they can pick it up instead; “Even yesterday I went around, I collected three bikes yesterday and I went to people’s houses and collected them for reasons of they wouldn’t be able to get them to us so we can do that as well if they just give us a little call we can arrange no bother at all”.

Contact details and further information here