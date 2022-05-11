Kilkenny military expert Kieran Brennan says missile strikes on Odesa could be a prelude to an all-out attack by Russia against the port city

Missile strikes on Odesa could be a prelude to an all-out attack by Russia against the Ukraine western Black Sea port city.

That’s according to the former second in command of the Irish defence forces.

Kilkenny man Kieran Brennan has been telling The Way It Is that attacks on Odessa are increasing recently but Vladamir Putin would probably have to destroy the city to capture it.

He also said if Russia don’t want to leave Ukraine have access to the Black Sea through the port in Odesa they may have to flatten the city – like they’s done in the eastern port of Mariupol.

Today there are fears some civilians could still be in a steel plant in Mariupol – despite reports they’d all been evacuated.

Azovstal is being heavily bombarded and now the city’s Mayor says he’s not sure everyone got out last week.

Hundreds of soldiers remain there, some injured and without limbs.

Retired Major General Kieran Brennan has been telling our Sue Nunn that the war in Ukraine could have been avoidable if Nato had handled the situation better over the past decade or so – hear what he had to say in full here: