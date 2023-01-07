Kilkenny Minister praises work at St. Luke’s Hospital saying it could be replicated across the country to help with the hospital crisis

Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan says the work being carried out at St Lukes’s General Hospital could be replicated across the country to help with the current crisis in our hospitals.

The Green Party TD says the hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is a standard bearer in how it’s triaging its patients and working with local GPs.

Minister Noonan told the Saturday Show with Edward Hayden that St Luke’s General Hospital is still experiencing the challenges many other hospitals are facing.

He said “You know like the other hospitals they’ve asked their staff to try and work through this weekend to try and clear some of the big challenging surges that are there at the moment and we’re far from out of the woods on this yet because there’s probably a couple of weeks to go in terms of the spike, particularly in the flu and I think I must say when the most recent vaccine offer for people of my own age group over 50s came, there was a poor enough uptake on both the flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine”