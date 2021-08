Kilkenny’s mobile Library is going back on the road next month.

The service is due to resume from the 7th September with a new schedule. (See here).

It serves over 60 stops across the County from village-based communities, schools, creches, Early Learning Centres and nursing homes.

Librarian Caitriona Kenneally has been updating our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is – listen to that chat here: