Kilkenny mother pleads for help with 8-year-old son with severe anger issues

A Kilkenny mother is pleading for help with her son who’s been showing some disturbing behaviour.

Cindy describes the 8-year-old, who was diagnosed with autism, ADHD and ODD, as being loud, like a whirlwind and says he’s not allowed play with other children and it’s hard to bring him out socially.

His paediatrician referred him to be assessed by a child psychiatrist due to his aggression but Cindy’s just had a letter from the HSE to say they aren’t going to asses the child.

Instead they recommend she attend a number of workshops, which she’s already done. She’s also brought him to a number of professionals.

Speaking on KCLR Live this morning Cindy outlined the effect on her family:

“It’s very hard on all the family. Socially he’s gotten a little bit better but to bring him anywhere social I’m lucky if I get a calm 20 minutes from him.

“Anything can start him off – it could be a loud noise, a child laughing, someone bumping off him, it could be just a smell and that’s it; melt down. He was headbutting and he wuold eat strange things but they all went away.

“He’s now very angry at times and the smallest thing can set him off. He will thump himself. My 15-year-old has a terrible time with him – he puts all his rage into her and it’s so unfair.”