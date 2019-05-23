Kilkenny mother says HSE decision on Spinraza is ‘a slap in the face’

The mother of a little boy with Spinal Muscular Atrophy says they don’t know who to believe anymore.

Carol Brennan from Kilkenny has been reacting to the news that the HSE drugs group have decided against approving Spinraza.

Director General of the HSE Paul Reid told an Oireachtas Committee yesterday (Wednesday) that the drugs committee have gone through a process and by short minority felt it wasn’t cost effective.

That’s despite the Health Minister having told KCLR on Monday that he was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Carol says it’s a slap in the face after all the campaign work she and other parents have done.

Mr Reid did confirm however, that the decision would be brought back to the HSE Leadership team in June for consideration.