Kilkenny mother Vicky Phelan included in BBC list of top 100 women

Kilkenny mother Vicky Phelan has been included in a list of the most influential and inspiring women of 2018.

The Mooncoin woman who brought the Cervical Check scandal to light is being recognised for her outstanding contribution to society.

The BBC who compiled the list described the women as ‘leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes’.

Derry girls writer Lisa McGee is also included this year along with Chelsea Clinton.