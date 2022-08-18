Kilkenny mother with three year old autistic son says he still hasn’t been seen for specific services

A Kilkenny mother is highlighting the lack of services available for her autistic son.

Mum-of-four Kate Bradley says she’s been fighting for specific care for three-and-a-half-year-old Tommy since he was nine months old but he still hasn’t been seen by a psychologist, pediatrician, or speech therapist.

A statement to KCLR from the HSE says they are struggling to provide services due to a high level of demand, difficulties in recruiting new staff, and because there’s a backlog due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Kate says that Tommy needs help now and the pandemic is not a good enough excuse:

“I can watch as many videos and things like that, I’m not going to be as qualified as these people are,” said Kate.

“I completely sympathise with covid, I know the HSE done a lot, but that’s not good enough, I can’t turn around to Tommy when he’s 12 and he’s not talking and say, look son I’m sorry but covid happened when you were three”.

Meanwhile, Tommy got a call this week about getting a place in an enable Ireland special needs unit but Kate says she suspects it’s only because she told the HSE that she was going to be highlighting her issues on KCLR.

Listen back to the interview on The Way It Is here: