KCLR News
Kilkenny municipal district to discuss one way system in city
A special meeting has been called to discuss the plans to introduce a one-way system in Kilkenny.
Members of the Kilkenny municipal district will meet next Tuesday about the temporary plan which would include Rose-Inn Street too.
Businesses are being consulted on the proposal which is part of the councils plans to deal with social distancing when retailers can re-open over the coming weeks and months.