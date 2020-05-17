KCLR's Garden Olympics
Kilkenny municipal district to discuss one way system in city

Avatar Angela Doyle Stuart 17/05/2020
Tholsel in Kilkenny City

A special meeting has been called to discuss the plans to introduce a one-way system in Kilkenny.

Members of the Kilkenny municipal district will meet next Tuesday about the temporary plan which would include Rose-Inn Street too.

Businesses are being consulted on the proposal which is part of the councils plans to deal with social distancing when retailers can re-open over the coming weeks and months.

