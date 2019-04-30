Kilkenny outlet wins at Car Dealership Awards

Lahart Garages in Kilkenny have won Best Presented cars in Leinster at the Car Dealership Awards.

The Springhill based company is among the first winners of this year’s event which is hosted by CarsIreland.ie and Ulster Bank’s Lombard to recognise and reward exceptional marketing in the car industry.

The presentation ceremony will take place in December & the local crew, who are main dealers for Volkswagen and Skoda, are expected to attend.

David Leonard is Sales Manager with Laharts & has been telling KCLR News “We’re delighted to have won that award, we entered it a couple of weeks ago, Cars Ireland went & viewed all the garages, what they’ve done on line, their videos, the way they presented the cars as in parked up outside at the premises and online visibility”.

He added that the company had made an investment during the year where they put in a new turntable, noting “so customers have a 360 view outside the car, inside the car, they can pause & expand it so they can see the car before they come in to have a look at it”.

He says “It’s worked very well for us, we’ve had customers coming from all over Ireland buying cars from us, so it’s something we knew would work & we’re delighted it has”.