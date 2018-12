A Kilkenny passage tomb that’s older than Newgrange, Stonehenge & the Pyramids of Egypt will provide a focus for the Winter Solstice locally today.

Many will gather at Knockroe in the Linguan Valley this morning at 8:40am & again this afternoon at 3:40pm.

Tullahought man Richard Walsh lives close to it & has been telling KCLR that it’s specially aligned for today.