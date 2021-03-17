Kilkenny people abroad play an integral part in local St Patrick’s Day Festival

Virtual celebrations for St Patrick’s Day are in full swing across Kilkenny this afternoon.

Animation workshops, biodiversity talks and mythology tales have all been a hit so far, while the ‘Virtual Parade’ showpiece is set to kick off shortly, at 1.30pm.

After that, the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers team at Cartoon Saloon will join Kíla in a special online concert.

Cllr Joe Malone is Chairman of the local St Patrick’s Day Committee.

He says local members of the Irish Defence Forces will also be a special part of today’s event;

“One slot I’ve organised is for soldiers from the Kilkenny Barracks. There’s about eight of them I think over in Golan Heights and in Lebanon at the moment. They’re going to send greeting home to their loved ones. All those diaspora overseas are going to do it, because unfortunately nobody can get home at the moment or get out of the country.”

Today’s festivities will be “extra special” for all local people living abroad, not just our soldiers, according to Tim Butler, Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council.

He wants any Kilkenny people who have family overseas to make sure their loved ones feel involved this St Patrick’s Day.

“We’re trying to do our best in that regard, so we’re asking anybody here in Kilkenny- if they’re in a WhatsApp group or something with their family who are out foreign, to stick in our link and send it on” he urges. “With the Virtual Parade, we’ll all have a good laugh looking at that and picking out people we know from the crowd, but for someone who’s way from home that could mean something extra special”

You can watch the Virtual Parade here.