Kilkenny people are more health conscious than their counterparts in Carlow

A review of Google Trends over the past 5 years has shown Kilkenny people are more concerned about their health than their neighbours Carlow.

www.healthmatters.ie has identified the top locations in Ireland where the word ‘Health’ has been searched.

Kilkenny comes in at number 8 of all towns and cities while Carlow is further down the list at 35.

Sligo came out on top Clonmel and Letterkenny in second and third.

They reviewed Google Trends over the past five years to determine where most health conscious places in Ireland.