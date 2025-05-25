A Kilkenny photographer has won a top award at the World Food Photography Awards – emerging from nearly 10,000 entries.

Kilkenny photographer, Ruth Calder-Potts, snapped up 3rd place in the World of Drinks category at the World Food Photography Awards in London.

Ruth had her image selected, for her stylish capture of an elegant cocktail, as a finalist, from nearly 10,000 entries submitted from 70 countries around the world.

Speaking to KCLR, she reflected on what the award meant.

“You’re in a little bubble, you know, if I’m going to take photos for you as a client, then I’m in that little bubble, so it’s very rare that you get to sit down with other photographers, or sit down with any of your peers, and just take stock of where you are.”

She concluded by saying that “I know it’s very trite to say but that’s kind of a good enough award in and of itself, because there are so many times that you get imposter syndrome or ask ‘am I good enough?’, or all this kind of thing, so then you go ‘oh, I’m doing something right’, so that’s good alright.”