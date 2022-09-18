Kilkenny political activist says we should continue to show respect and deference to the UK and their Royal family

A local Labour Party activist has said that people living in Ireland should continue to show respect to the British people and deference to the Royal family in their period of mourning.

Sean Butler made the remarks on KCLR, as members of the British public continue to queue at Westminster Hall to see the queen lying-in-state.

The Queen’s funeral will take place tomorrow (Monday) with large crowds expected to line the streets of London during the ceremony.

Sean says that by giving respect, the Irish are showing their Unionist neighbours that we are a welcoming country:

“I come from a socialist republican background and I think we are right. She was the head of a neighbouring state who was in power for 70 years. Her population support her, we may disagree with their system of government but we have to respect that and we should show deference and we should honor that.”

“We should show to our unionist neighbours as wel lthat the island of ireland is a welcoming place for all traditions.”