One local community-focused initiative is among 19 across the country set to share in a €500,000 fund.

The Housing Finance Agency (HFA) has revealed details of the beneficiaries in ten counties of its Social Investment Fund which supports projects that enhance neighbourhoods, promote inclusion and improve quality of life in communities where HFA-funded homes are delivered.

Applicant Oaklee was successful in its bid for monies to develop a Communal Sensory Garden at Walkinslough Court in Kilkenny.

Aim is to transform an underused outdoor space into an inclusive, therapeutic environment for residents and service users from SOS Kilkenny, particularly adults with intellectual disabilities and autism.

The garden will feature accessible furniture, raised planter beds, water features, sensory elements, and a mural to foster wellbeing, social

inclusion, and community pride.

Announcing the funding awards overall, Housing Finance Agency CEO, Deirdre Collier, said: “We’re delighted to announce an expanded Social Investment Fund of €500,000, supporting 19 community projects across 10 counties. This marks a significant increase from last year, when 12 initiatives received funding, totalling €250,000. The growth of the fund reflects our commitment to helping build vibrant, inclusive communities alongside the delivery of social and affordable housing.

“The Social Investment Fund is designed to complement housing developments by providing facilities and initiatives that enrich residents’ quality of life. We’re proud to back initiatives that promote wellbeing, encourage community engagement and support social inclusion—particularly for residents in specialist housing and underrepresented groups.

“We also want to champion innovation and sustainability. By funding creative, forward-thinking projects, the HFA is helping communities to meet not only today’s needs but also to plan for a more sustainable future.”