Kilkenny Roots Festival founder John Cleere was honoured locally last night

A local festival founder was celebrated in Kilkenny last night.

Former publican John Cleere was proposed for a civic recognition award for the work he’s done setting up and continuing the Roots Festival which was set up 25 years ago.

The next installment of the popular array of gigs is set to roll out from the 28th of April to the 1st of May (programme and more here).

Ahead of that Cllr Andrew McGuinness tabled a motion at last evening’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council with festivities continuing at the Parliament Street bar and venue previously run by John and his wife Phyl.

Cllr McGuinness has been telling KCLR News why he called for the recognition, noting; “That festival is one of the best music festivals in the country and every year it gives our local economy a huge boost attracting over 10,000 visitors who stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, drink in our bars, visit our tourist attractions, shop in our shops and enjoy the festival”.

He adds “Not only that it’s the opportunity that the festival has given to local musicians, local sound engineers, lighting engineers, production crew and so on”.

Cllr McGuinness also paid tribute to the Roots team that contributes to the festival; “Eddie Langton, Willie Byrne, Arthur Drohan, Karol Ryan and Gary Keogh who do fantastic work and of course John’s wife Phyl who has been by his side”.