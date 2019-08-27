Kilkenny Rose Showcases Hockey Skills as She Bids For National Title

Kilkenny’s Rose was among 18 girls to take to The Dome stage last night.

22 year old Clodagh Cassin from Clara has just graduated from ag science in UCD & is looking to teach.

She’s represented both county & country in hockey & for her talent last night she dressed Daithi O’Se as a goalie to defend against her shooting skills!

Competition’s not unusual to her family – her Mother previously competed in the Queen of the Land contest while her father too has notched up some titles over the years, including Bachelor of the Year.

Watch her performance here:

https://www.rte.ie/player/series/the-rose-of-tralee/SI0000001871?extraguid=PI000014650