Kilkenny school wins at the Empire Mock Trials in New York City

Students of a local secondary school have beaten off international competition in the Empire Mock Trials in New York City,.

Presentation Kilkenny have been awarded the Peter Meyers Spirit of Empire trophy for exhibiting the highest values of civility and professionalism throughout the contest which has been taking place for the past few days.

“Again our students have done us proud and we are thrilled with their achievement. Congrats and huge thanks to our teachers, Ms. Campion, Ms. Brophy and Ms. Cotter who prepared them so well for this prestigious competition,” said principal, Shane Hallahan.

Eighteen fifth years from the school took part. It’s the first time that a school entering the event in Ireland won the Irish heats outright and booked a chance to represent the country there.

The local team competed in the Irish final at the Criminal Courts in Dublin in May. As well as winning the competition outright, the girls made it a clean sweep winning Best Witness, Best Barrister and Best Overall Team in a contest that was judged by three High Court judges.

Among the nations competing against the Presentation ladies in the competition over the past few days were China, South Korea and the UK.